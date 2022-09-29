4 hours ago

The Electricity Company of Ghana has in a statement informed their cherished customers that due to a technical challenge which has affected their prepaid metering systems, purchase of electricity credit has been interrupted.

Some customers in the following areas have been affected; Volta, Kumasi, Accra, Takoradi, Tema, Cape Coast, Kasoa, Winneba, Swedru, Koforidua, Nkawkaw, and Tafo.

"Affected customers should please note that our ICT team is working assiduously to correct the anomaly and restore the system to nolmacy," the statement said.