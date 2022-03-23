4 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo says government is doing all it can to deal with the economic challenges confronting the country.

Nana Akufo-Addo said the decisions taken at the Cabinet retreat over the weekend will help revamp the economy.

Speaking at a meeting with members of the Council of State, he said, “Many of the phenomena that we are facing is apparent in other parts of the world. However this does not mean we are impotent. We are doing all we can to revive the economy.”

A multiplicity of factors, including the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have largely contributed to economic meltdown across the globe, and the Vice President, Dr. Bawumia, is expected to address how these factors have impacted the Ghanaian economy, as well as measures the government has taken to address the situation.

Prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the Ghanaian economy was on the rise with positive indicators, earning positive ratings from global economic watchers.

The already tight situation, due to covid, has also been worsened by the invasion of Russia in Ukraine.

A former Deputy Minority Leader and Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, James Klutse Avedzi however thinks government has no excuse.

He believes Ghana’s economic challenges are down to mismanagement and not necessarily the global crisis.

Source: citifmonline