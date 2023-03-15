13 hours ago

The Ministry of Finance has debunked reports that the government has made amendments to the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2022, (Act 1080) to bring back road tolls in the country.

A letter from the Ministry of Finance addressed to the Ministry of Roads and Highways in part “recommended rates for input by the Ministry of Roads and Highways to enable this Ministry to finalize the schedule of fees under the upcoming Legislative Instrument.”

But barely 24 hours after the content of the said letter was made known to the public, the Ministry of Finance in a statement said the letter is a leaked document and only “sought to convey proposed rates for the tolling of roads and highways to the Ministry of Roads and Highway as part of broader consultations on the revenue generation policy.”

The Finance Ministry said figures in the said letter are only part of proposals made to the relevant stakeholders for broader consultations before a final decision is taken.

Source: citifmonline