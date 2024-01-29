11 hours ago

Kalvin Phillips, the recent recruit for West Ham United from Manchester City, has expressed his excitement about joining the team and is particularly looking forward to playing alongside Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

Phillips, an England midfielder, has joined West Ham on loan from Manchester City, seeking more playing time after facing challenges in that regard at Leeds United.

In his comments following the completion of his transfer, Phillips expressed his excitement about embarking on this new journey.

"I’m just so thrilled to kick off this new journey. I'm aware of the quality within the team. When you observe players like Lucas Paquetá and Mohammed Kudus, along with the entire squad, it's impossible not to be excited."

He acknowledged the quality within the team and specifically mentioned the excitement of playing alongside players like Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paquetá.

Mohammed Kudus, the Ghanaian midfielder, has been in impressive form in his debut season at West Ham, contributing six goals and an assist in 16 English Premier League games.

Additionally, Kudus showcased his talent in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, scoring two goals in two appearances for Ghana's Black Stars.

The prospect of Phillips and Kudus teaming up in the West Ham midfield adds excitement to the club's prospects for the remainder of the season.