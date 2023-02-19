1 hour ago

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in the Western North Region in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Friday 17th February 2023 destroyed unwholesome consumable products worth GH¢124,271.

The commodities which included food items, orthodox and herbal medicines were seized by the FDA from some retail shops in both the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai and Sefwi Wiawso Municipalities.

The goods were then transported to a dumping site in Sefwi Wiawso where they were safely disposed of.

Speaking to Citi News after the seizure and destruction of the products, the Western North Regional Head of the FDA, Albert Ankomah indicated that per the Public Health Act 851 part 7, it is illegal to sell unwholesome products to consumers hence the need for the market surveillance they conducted that led to the seizures.

‘When buying products on the market, we will entreat you to check if the product’s label is in English and also the expiry date on the product and refrain from buying such expired products,” Mr. Ankomah cautioned the consuming public.

“Also, go ahead and check the FDA registration numbers on products or go on the FDA’s website to confirm whether the product you are buying is registered or not,” he added.

The Sefwi Wiawso Municipal Environmental Officer, Samuel Agyabeng Dankwah also advised traders to be cautious when they travel to Accra and Kumasi to buy goods to restock their shops.

Source: citifmonline