1 hour ago

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has suspended the operations of nine sachet water producers in the Western North Region for operating with expired registration licences.

The affected producers operate within the Wiawso Municipality and the Bia West and East Districts.

According to Albert Ankamah, the Western North Regional Director of the FDA, the enforcement exercise forms part of a national directive from the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Authority aimed at ensuring public health and safety.

He explained that the move is intended to ensure that water producers, food processors, and drug manufacturers comply with good manufacturing practices, as well as proper hygienic and storage standards, to safeguard consumers.

Mr. Ankamah said the ongoing exercise will be extended to all districts in the region and urged sachet water producers to take advantage of the FDA’s regional office to regularise their operations.

“Under the Public Health Act, it is illegal to sell, manufacture, or store products in an unlicensed facility,” he cautioned. “Producers must begin the necessary processes to license their manufacturing or storage facilities to avoid sanctions.”

He also encouraged consumers to buy only FDA-registered products and to verify product registration details to ensure their authenticity.

Mr. Ankamah further disclosed that the FDA is supporting producers through its Progressive Licensing Scheme, implemented with financial backing from the Ghana Enterprise Agency, to make it easier for small and medium-scale manufacturers to obtain certification.

“We urge producers within the region to take advantage of this initiative to register their products,” he said.

He also noted a significant decline in the sale and use of Tramadol in the region, attributing it to a series of training workshops for over-the-counter medicine sellers and awareness campaigns conducted in junior and senior high schools.

Mr. Ankamah added that the FDA will continue to collaborate with the Ghana Police Service and the Narcotics Control Authority to curb the sale and use of illicit drugs and protect public health across the Western North Region.