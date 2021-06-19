2 hours ago

Basic school pupils at the Dadieso SDA Basic School in the Suaman District of the Western North Region have received their share of desks under the #1SchoolChild 1StudyDesk initiative by the Regional Minister, Richard Rocky Obeng.

The initiative, according to the Regional Minister, is part of an objective to provide four thousand (4000) desks for basic school pupils in the region.

“When l took over as Regional Minister, l realized that the majority of our school children had no desks to sit on. Some were sitting on bare floors for classes, so l thought through with my Directors and decided to come up with this initiative”.

He added that the initiative will be replicated in all the districts till every school child has a desk to sit on.

The first consignment saw 100 desks being provided with two tables for teachers.