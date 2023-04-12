1 hour ago

The Police are on a manhunt for a gang of robbers who attacked a cash collection point at Anyinase near Essiama on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

The robbers who were on motorbikes entered the premises of the cash collection point under the pretext of transacting business but later attacked the workers at gunpoint, took them hostage and made away with an unspecified amount of money.

A brief statement by the Police assured that its intelligence unit will get the perpetrators arrested.

Source: citifmonline