Western Regional Minister, Hon. Joseph Nelson, has led a high-powered delegation from the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to Asemkow, a suburb of Agona Nkwanta, following a violent chieftaincy clash that left the community in ruins.

The delegation included the Western Regional Fire Commander, ACFO II David Asah Darko, the Municipal Chief Executive, the Member of Parliament for Ahanta West, and Nana Kobina Nketsia IV.

Their visit formed part of a fact-finding mission to assess the scale of destruction and engage traditional and community leaders in efforts to restore peace.

The conflict, which broke out on October 6, 2025, escalated into chaos, destroying nearly 200 houses, 12 canoes, two motorbikes, and 12 outboard motors.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the Agona Nkwanta Fire Station received a distress call at about 8:20 p.m. that night.

Due to ongoing attacks, the Regional Fire Commander coordinated with the police to secure the area before dispatching a six-member team led by STNO II Ebenezer Essuman.

The firefighters arrived at 12:46 a.m. and worked through the night to put out the blaze, which was finally extinguished around 3:31 a.m.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported, though much of the community was reduced to ashes.

ACFO II David Asah Darko praised the bravery of the firefighters and acknowledged the crucial support provided by the police in ensuring their safety during the operation. He assured residents that the Fire Service remains committed to protecting lives and property, even under dangerous circumstances.

Authorities have since appealed for calm as investigations continue into the underlying causes of the chieftaincy dispute that triggered the violent clashes.

PHOTOS BELOW: