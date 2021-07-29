1 hour ago

Leader and founder of secessionist group, Western Togoland, Charles Komi Kudzordzi popularly known as Papavi has been arrested from his hideout, 3news has reported.

According to the 3news report, the Octogenarian was smoked from his hideout in Ho by a team of National Intelligence Bureau and National Security officials on Wednesday night after gathering intelligence.

The Homeland Study Group Foundation head had been declared wanted by the police after he organised a retreat of some sort declaring independence in the Volta Regional capital Ho.

The action which was described as a coup attempt resulted in the arrest of the 80-year-old and eight others in May 2019.

The charges were later dropped by the state but a Ho District Court ordered for the arrest of the 80-year-old secessionist leader and two others on November 20, 2019, after they declared parts of the Volta Region a sovereign state.

Papavi Kudzordzi went into hiding following the declaration and had been on the run since then