1 hour ago

A security analyst, Retired Colonel Festus Aboagye, has disclosed that the brouhaha that surrounded the invasion of Western Togoland into the country was a hoax.

Homeland Study Group wanted the Volta, Oti, and parts of the Upper East Region to be made an autonomous country to be known as Western Togoland.

Some members of the separatist group were accused of causing mayhem in the Volta, arrested and later charged with treason felony, conspiracy to commit crime amongst others.

Speaking on the Big Issue on Citi TV with Selorm Adonoo, the Retired Colonel, rubbished reports that some terrorists attempted to invade Ghana.

“This hoax about Western Togoland, terrorists invading Ghana was a ploy. In the process, the Ghana Armed Forces were deployed and casualties occurred. People were arrested, and we saw them in the media. As of now, can any journalist tell us where those arrested persons are? What has been the o

Background

The group made a number of attempts to push its agenda. In 2020, the group blocked some major roads that connect Volta Region to Ghana’s capital city, Accra.

Members of the separatist group even declared independence for the imaginary Western Togoland country on May 9, 2019.

In October 2020, the government of Ghana arraigned 78 of the alleged separatists suspected to be behind the violent attacks in the Volta Region.

They were charged, variously, with; treason felony, conspiracy to commit crime, namely, treason felony, conspiracy to commit crime, namely, participating in a campaign of prohibited organization namely Western Togoland, conspiracy to commit crime, namely, causing unlawful damage.

The activities of the group sparked some other incidents in the region including a raid by some secessionists on the Aveyime and Mepe police stations which led to the release of cell inmates and the theft of 10 assault rifles.

Police officers were also injured in the ensuing confrontations, whilst two persons were killed.

Security personnel also said they foiled a plan by the group to burn down the Ho Central Market and other key installations.

The Homeland Study Group Foundation, however, denied any involvement in the violent incidents.

Source: citifmonline