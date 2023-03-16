5 hours ago

Five persons arrested in connection with the activities of the Western Togoland Restoration Foundation have been convicted for their association with the group.

The foundation was an offshoot of the Homeland Study Group formed to push for the secession of the Volta and Oti Regions from Ghana.

The group in September 2020 as part of its plans blocked the Aveyime road from Accra and attacked the Aveyime and Mepe police stations.

The group was also alleged to have used weapons to overpower the police, freed inmates and stole arms and ammunition including 13 AK-47 assault rifles, 2 pistols, 5 pump action guns and a police patrol vehicle.

In the process, they shot a Chief Superintendent part of a police team that was dispatched from Sogakope to go and restore calm.

The five were later arrested by the police in relation to the incident and charged with counts of attending meetings, making contributions, participating in the campaign and being a member of a prohibited organization.

The five were found guilty of the charges levelled against them.

Sentencing has however been deferred to March 21, 2023.

Source: citifmonline