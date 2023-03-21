4 hours ago

An Accra High Court has convicted some five accused persons said to be members of the Western Togoland Restoration Front (WTRF), an offshoot of Homeland Study Group (HSG) after finding them guilty for offences contrary to the Prohibited Organisations Act. 1976 (SMCD 20).

Per the brief facts of the case, the said convicts were arrested after police investigations for perpetrating crimes including attacks on officers of the Ghana Police Service.

Trial judge, Her Ladyship Mary E Yanzur charged the 1st accused person; Ebenezer Gblorkpor for 3 counts of attending meetings of a prohibited organization contrary to section 2 (1) (b) of SMCD 20, making contributions to the funds of a prohibited organization contrary to section 2 (1) (g) of SMCD 20 and participating in the campaign of a prohibited organization contrary to section 2 (1) (d) of SMCD 20.

The 2nd accused person, Afetorgbor Kpogo was found guilty and convicted for attending meetings of a prohibited organisation contrary to section 2(1)(b) of SMCD 20.

The 3rd accused person. Joseph Nyamewu, the 4th accused person, Wisdom Kuvor, and the 5th accused person Israel Bessah Kpexor were all found guilty and convicted for participating in the campaign of a prohibited organization contrary to section 2 (1) (d) of SMCD 20 and being a member of a prohibited organization contrary to section 2 (1) (i) of SMCD 20.

Prosecution was conducted by Ms. Adoma Osei Senior State Attorney of the Office of the Attorney-General.

Sentencing has been deferred to 21st March 2023.

Brief facts of the case:

The report on the case noted that these persons belonging to the group established by Michael Koku Kwabla were part of recruits who attended meetings, participated in campaigns, and made contributions to the cause of the group.

Members of the Western Togoland group, on the dawn of September 25, 2020, divided themselves into groups, blocked the Aveyime road from Accra, and burnt tyres.

They also attacked police stations at the Aveyime and Mepe areas, wielding guns and other weapons with which they overpowered the policemen, freed inmates from the cells, broke into the armoury of the stations, and stole arms and ammunition.

“They also stole a police patrol vehicle with registration number GP 195, proceeded to attack the barracks, and made away with monies and other items belonging to the police residents and their families,” parts of the report read.

The members of the group also attacked a police team that was sent to intervene in the situation and injured 3 of them, including their leader; Chief Superintendent Dennis Fiakpui.

Source: Ghanaweb