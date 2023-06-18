3 hours ago

Ghana coach Chris Hughton expressed deep respect for the players of Madagascar, recognizing their talent and technical abilities.

He emphasized that Ghana would approach the upcoming match with great respect for their opponents, anticipating a challenging game as a result.

"We have big respect for the players. They have a lot of good players in their team and good technical players, so as I said, we will treat them with great respect, and we expect a difficult game. If we play to the best of our capabilities, then we know we can get the results. But this is football. We have trained hard this week, and I know the players will be very prepared."

Hughton believed that if his team performed to the best of their abilities, they had the potential to achieve a positive result. However, he acknowledged the unpredictable nature of football, recognizing that the outcome could not be guaranteed.

The coach highlighted the hard work put in by the team during their training sessions leading up to the game, indicating their commitment and preparation to face the challenges posed by Madagascar.

The mention of having only one local player in the team suggests that most of the Ghanaian players were based abroad. This implies a diverse mix of players with different backgrounds and experiences.

Overall, Hughton's comments reflected his awareness of the quality of the opponent and emphasized the need for Ghana to approach the game with respect and preparedness. He expressed confidence in his team's abilities but acknowledged the uncertainties that come with football.