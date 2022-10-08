We’ve collected ¢328.80million from E-levy as at September 2022 – GRA discloses

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced that revenue from E-levy as at September 2022 amounted to ¢328.80million.

Commissioner–General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah explained that on-month basis the country continues to see a 20% improvement in collection of the levy.

“We commenced the implementation of this levy in May 2022. Revenue from E-levy as at September 2022 amounted to GHS328.80M,” the GRA said.

“It is therefore our expectation that, this will continue and improve domestic revenue generation to support government expenditure,” he stated while announcing the Revenue Perfromance for 2022.

He further indicated that the GRA has acquired a USSD code that will allow every Ghanaian to check on their tax compliance status.

“We have also acquired a USSD code that will allow every Ghanaian to check on their tax compliance status. This short code will be made public as soon as possible,” he stated.

The controversial levy started on Sunday, May 1 amidst rejection of the policy by a section of Ghanaians especially the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who thought that it threatened electronic transactions.