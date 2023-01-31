2 hours ago

Government says it has committed about 25 million euros in the value chain as far as soya and maize production is concerned to ensure that livestock production specifically in the Northern region sees a facelift.

Government maintains that it is working assiduously with key stakeholders to ensure that prices of fertilizers and other farm inputs are subsidized.

Speaking at the Akukor Tasty Brand Activation in Tema, the Deputy Agric. Minister in charge of Livestock, Mohammed Hardi Turferu, indicated that as part of his outfit’s project to support poultry farming, it has “developed the Savannah Improvement Programme to help farmers develop lands.”

The CEO of Rock Land Farms, Edith Akosa Wheatland also told Citi News that, the Akukor Tasty initiative is to market and distribute home-grown poultry to the Ghanaian consumer on a larger scale.

The President of the National Poultry Farmers Association, Victor Oppong Adjei also stressed that poultry importers in the country need to promote locally produced broilers to the Ghanaian consumer on a larger scale.

He further stated that “it is important as a country to ensure sustainable developmental growth in the poultry industry for an increase in the production of local chicken to meet protein needs.”

Source: citifmonline