2 hours ago

Asante Kotoko's coach, Abdul Gazale, has expressed disappointment with his team's recent defensive performances and the goals they have conceded.

Kotoko currently sits outside the top four, eight points behind league leaders Aduana Stars, following a disappointing draw against Tamale City last weekend.

Gazale attributed the goal conceded during the game to goalkeeper Frederick Asare and has called for improvement in the defensive department ahead of their upcoming match against Bibiani Gold Stars.

He emphasized the need to work on their finishing and continue to improve their defense to avoid conceding avoidable goals.

During an interview with Peace FM, Gazale said, "We have been taking each match as it comes, and that match against Bibiani Gold Stars is one where we also have to work on our finishing. We won't stop focusing on our defensive orientation and work on it as best as we can until the end of the season."

"The way we are conceding those particular goals is unfortunate, and it keeps happening. But the defenders and the goalkeeper have to talk to each other to see how best they can handle it. We have done a lot concerning that particular aspect," he added.

For Kotoko to have any chance of defending their title, they must win all of their remaining matches.