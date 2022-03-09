5 hours ago

Anglogold Ashanti, in commemoration of International Women’s Day on March 8, 2022, said that women in the company have increased following its “Gender Agenda policy.”

The Senior Manager for Sustainability for the company, Emmanuel Baidoo, while speaking at an event organised by the company to honour the day, noted that the company has seen a significant upsurge in the representation of women. This, to him, is a major effort that should be applauded.

“The company has seen its “Gender Agenda” policy bear fruit after recording an increase in women’s representation in the mine. When the mine initially re-started operations somewhere in 2019, we had a paltry 3% women representation in our workforce. It has however seen the numbers jump to 12.5%.”

The event saw speakers like Gifty Anti and some queen mothers, speaking on women’s empowerment.

“This is significant, especially when most of the women have now taken up technical roles such as driving down trucks, which hitherto were the preserve of men.”

Speaking on the company’s role in “Breaking the Bias,” Mr. Baidoo, noted that training modules were issued to women in and around mining areas, benefitting over 300 women to cushion them in their business.

“Last year, most of the women in Obuasi and surrounding areas benefited from training modules introduced by Anglogold Ashanti. Over 300 women who were into various forms of businesses benefited from this program and are now doing well.”

International Women’s Day, celebrated worldwide on March 8 every year, is to celebrate women, and their contribution to society and also empower them to do more because they can.

The theme this year was “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow” with the associated slogan “Break the Bias.”

Source: Sampson Manu | ISD | Obuasi