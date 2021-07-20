2 hours ago

President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed worry over the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, saying the nation cannot afford another hit of the pandemic.

Speaking at the Eid-ul-Adha celebration in Accra on Tuesday, July 20, the President stated that the increasing number of infections was an indication that the country had relax in its fight against the disease.

“The recent increase in the number of infections is a source of worry for me and indeed for all Ghanaians. From the rising numbers, it is safe to conclude that we have let our guard down and are beginning to live our lives and conduct our businesses as though we are in normal times.

“It is important to repeat that the virus is still with us and until each one of us receives a dose of the vaccine, the protocols must continue to be a part and parcel of our daily activities,” he added.

He therefore entreated all to comply with the safety protocols to avoid a full-blown third wave.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is still with us, unfortunately. This means that for the second year running we are having to hold a subdued Eid celebration. As we continue to count on the grace of God to protect our country from the ravages of the pandemic like He has since its outbreak, we can only minimize its health effects and avoid a full-blown third wave if we continue to be responsible and observe the safety and hygiene protocols.”

COVID-19 cases

As at Thursday, July 15, 2021, Ghana had recorded 343 new cases, bringing the cumulative number of active cases to 3,124, with a death toll of 815.

According to the Ghana Health Service, the country has recorded a total of 99,160 cases of the virus since it confirmed its first two cases in March last year.

The number of persons who have recovered/discharged stood at 95, 221 with 26 persons in severe condition and 15 others in critical condition.

Source: graphic.com.gh