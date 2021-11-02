1 hour ago

The Registrar-General’s Department has cautioned the public to be wary of fraudsters who use the name of the Department to solicit money from unsuspecting clients.

In a statement, the Department, noted, it had become aware of the several complaints of fraudulent activities and scamming schemes by criminals on unsuspecting clients of the Department.

It said the fraudsters call Officials of Companies in default and demand payment of monies by clients into their mobile money accounts, failure of which they threaten to refer them to Court.

“We wish to inform the general public that, the Department has not assigned nor authorized any intermediary or agent to call clients to demand money to file Annual Returns. Neither does the Department have a Dissolution or Audit Unit tasked to dissolve Companies in default or not in good standing,” it said.

It added that the Department did not operate or have a Mobile Money Account.

The statement, therefore, encouraged clients to make all payments at its on-site Fidelity Bank for manual transactions or the Ghana.Gov online payment platform for online registration.

It assured clients of the Department’s commitment to clamp down on the fraudsters and their activities, adding that it had reported the case to the Ghana Police Service for investigation.

“The official contact lines of the Department are: 055-765-3130(Mobile Line) and 030-622-6180 (Land line) which are operated at the Public Relations Unit of the Department. All enquiries and any information needed may be directed to these numbers,” the statement added.

Source: gna.org.gh