Guinness Ghana Limited has dismissed reports that it has been disconnected by the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) over alleged debt owed for water supplied.

It also refuted claims that it had its Accra and Kaase breweries shut down due to the disconnection.

“Guinness Ghana Limited can confirm that it has not shut down its operations for both its brewery sites in Accra and Kaase, the company said in a statement.

Ghana’s leading total beverage business has been fully compliant on all bills to the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) based on the industrial rate, pending a resolution of its petition to the Public Utilities Commission (PURC) on the arbitrary re-categorisation by GWCL.

Guinness Ghana has engaged Ghana Water Company Limited, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission and the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources following the arbitrary reclassification of the business in the September 2022 tariff adjustments. As recent as this morning a meeting took place between Guinness Ghana, GWCL and the Minister at the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources. In view of these engagements, Guinness Ghana is currently awaiting the final investigations and outcomes of its petition before the PURC on the matter

Guinness Ghana remains committed to the highest quality standards in brewing great-tasting brands for our cherished consumers and doing business the right way

