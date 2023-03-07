54 minutes ago

Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe says that the club is yet to decide on the fate of embattled head coach Slavko Matic.

The Serbian coach's future has been shrouded with doubts after he was prevented from training the team last week by irate supporters of the club.

Matic was chased out of training prior to their 1-0 win over Asante Kotoko on Sunday as their match day 20 game was overseen by assistant coach David Ocloo.

Hearts of Oak lost back-to-back matches against Aduana Stars and Great Olympics which ignited the ire of the supporters.

Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, the former GFA boss revealed that for now assistant coach David Ocloo will be in charge of the team till further notice as a decision is made on Matic.

“The future of Slavko Matic will be determined by the board," he told Asempa FM.

"I cannot confirm if he is staying or not because we [the board] have not met to make a decision on that.

"If we meet and make a decision on the future of Matic, the fans and the public will be informed.

"For now, the assistant coach, David Ocloo is in charge of the team now," he added

The Serbian replaced Samuel Boadu in October last year after a string of poor results but is set for the exit.