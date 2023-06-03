5 hours ago

Karela United, a Ghana Premier League club, is confident in their ability to secure their survival in the league.

Samuel Enyan, the team's Public Relations Officer, expressed optimism about their chances following a draw against Asante Kotoko.

Although the draw was a positive result, Karela United is still in the relegation zone and will need to win their upcoming matches to ensure their place in the league for the next season.

Enyan believes that the team's fate is in their own hands and emphasized the importance of winning their next game against Bibiani GoldStars.

"We have no excuse if we want to come out of relegation. We have our destiny in our own hands," Enyan asserted during an interview with Nzema-based West End Radio.

"We have to do everything possible to win that game," he added, referring to their upcoming match against Bibiani GoldStars scheduled for Sunday.

Enyan expressed confidence in the team's head coach, Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko, and stressed that there are no excuses if they want to avoid relegation. He emphasized the need for the team to give their all and secure victories in their remaining matches.

Currently, Karela United sits in the relegation zone with 41 points after 32 games played. Their final match against Kotoku Royals will also play a crucial role in determining their fate in the Ghana Premier League. The team is determined to do everything possible to secure their position and avoid relegation.