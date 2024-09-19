2 hours ago

The convener of Democracy Hub, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has disclosed that the group has officially petitioned the Inspector General of Police(IGP) to demand an apology and the immediate release of its member.

Ralph St. Williams, popularly known as ‘Fellow Ghanaians’, was arrested at Kotoka International Airport earlier today, Thursday.

Although the police have not explained the arrest, the group believes it is an attempt to prevent their upcoming protest against illegal mining.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story, Oliver Barker-Vormawor said the group is requesting a swift resolution to the situation. As such, they have written to schedule a meeting with the police on Friday morning.

“We have written to the police to demand a meeting with the IGP for tomorrow [Friday] morning at 10 am. Hopefully, that request will be granted for us to demand an apology and the release of the gentleman,” he said on Thursday.

The said gentleman was allegedly seen tearing down a political poster with New Patriotic Party(NPP) flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s picture at the National cathedral project site.

When asked what might have informed Mr Williams’ decision, the convener stated that their member only removed the picture to pave the way for demonstrators to access the National Cathedral site.

“What we do know is that certain placards of the NPP with the Vice President, Dr Bawumia’s picture, were removed to grant access to the National Cathedral,” he said.

He added that ‘Fellow Ghanaians’ was acting under his constitutional right to protect the public purse.