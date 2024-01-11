2 hours ago

Charles Amofa, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS), has expressed confidence and assurance that the Black Stars will perform well at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.

Speaking after the Black Stars' farewell dinner, attended by dignitaries including President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Okraku, Vice President Mark Addo, President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif, Amofa highlighted the thorough preparations made for the squad.

"We noticed the team went to a residential camp in Kumasi; everything that the government or the sports ministry needs to give the team was put in place. Camp was very quiet, and everything went on very fine. What we're looking for is to give them support so that they go and be victorious in Ivory Coast." he told Peace Fm

Ghana is set to kick off their 2023 AFCON campaign against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny in Abidjan.

The assurance from the Sports Ministry reflects the collective commitment to supporting the Black Stars in their quest for success on the continental stage.