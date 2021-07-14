6 minutes ago

Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak and De facto Chief Executive Officer of the club Alhaji Braimah Akambi who has in the past been lambasted by the Hearts of Oak fans is now the darling boy after their league triumph.

He says that his club won the league title because they had quality players as compared to title rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko who are second on the league table.

The Phobians with a game to spare have 61 points while Kumasi Asante Kotoko have 57 points meaning if even Hearts lose their last match and Kotoko win their they will still lead them by a point.

Speaking in an interview on Kuamsi based Ashh FM, he bragged that his side have quality players than Kotoko that is why they beat them to the league title.

"We have quality players than Kotoko"

"Heart of oak will never go to Africa without making Ghana proud. We will go Africa and raise the flag of Ghana high in Africa

Kotoko doesn't have quality players to win the league we hearts of oak were having good quality players than Kotoko that's why we won the league".

The phobians have ended a 12 year wait for the Ghana Premier League title after edging fierce rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Since winning the league title in 2009 under Serbian trainer Kostadin Papic, coach Samuel Boadu has masterminded a first league title for Hearts.