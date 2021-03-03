1 hour ago

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly has stated that it has the needed resources to roll out a successful COVID-19 vaccination program.

Speaking to Citi News, the Metropolitan Health Director at the AMA, Esi Turkson Coffie explained the plans for vaccinating residents in the assembly.

“We have about 32 centres, both mobile and static so the mobile centres will move from place to place. We are expecting to vaccinate about 60,000 people. All the logistics we need for the vaccination are in as of last night and have been distributed to all the sub-metros, and we are yet to experience any shortages. What we have now is Adequate for us to start the process,” she stated.

Also, the Mayor of Accra, Mr. Adjei Sowah who took his vaccination shot at the Mamprobi Hospital told residents that his outfit would do what is required in getting a lot more people within its jurisdiction vaccinated.

“This is not new, and I want to tell all city dwellers that, because Accra remains a hotspot of the spread of the virus, it is important that those of us who live in Accra take an active interest in the vaccination exercise and get vaccinated so that we stop the spread.”

He added that “those of us in leadership positions are taking the opportunity to take the first shot just to assure people, the naysayers and the doubting Thomas’ that, it is safe, and it is important that we protect ourselves. It was a very simple process like all injections that we usually get.”

The former Mayor of Accra who is also the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South, Alfred Okoe Vanderpuye also got vaccinated at the same venue and urged his constituents to come out in their numbers to get vaccinated.

Source: citifmonline