40 minutes ago

Board member of Accra Hearts of Oak Dr Nyaho Tamakloe has re-ignited the Sulley Ali Muntari to Accra Hearts of Oak story by fanning flames of an imminent move for the former Ghana International.

According the Hearts of Oak chief,the club have 'reserved' a jersey for the former Inter Milan midfielder.

''For the past two years, Hearts of Oak have been telling Sulley Ali Muntari that we've reserved a jersey for him. Anytime he’s ready to play, he knows what to do,'' Dr. Tamakloe told Accra-based Angel FM.

The club where at pains last week just to deny rumours linking the former Porstmouth midfielder with a move to Accra Hearts of Oak.

Sulley Muntari has been dormant without a club since leaving lower tier Spanish side Albacete in the summer of last year.

The player has been training with the Accra based club intermittently in order to maintain his fitness with a view to securing a last pay day abroad.

And it appears Hearts of Oak are ready to offer him a route back to the game as he reaches the twilight of his career.