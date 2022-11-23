1 hour ago

Ghana and Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru is confident that the Black Stars will triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Despite being dropped from the 26-man squad list for the FIFA World Cup, the midfielder believes Ghana's young squad can go very far.

Speaking to Gary Al Smith on Joy Prime's Star Connect, the ex- WAFA midfielder strongly believes the Black Stars will excel at the World Cup which commences this weekend.

“We have the quality so I am really confident we can do something," he said on Joy Prime's Star Connect.

"Though we have a young squad, I am not afraid because there are so many surprises.

“Everything can happen so we just have to stay focused.”

The Black Stars will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha before facing South Korea four days later at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with old nemesis Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.