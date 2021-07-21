3 hours ago

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Kweku Baako Jnr, has responded to Kennedy Agyapong’s utterances barely a day after the legislator questioned his integrity as a veteran journalist.

Kweku Baako has described the comments as "crude nonsense".

Kennedy Agyapong had in a submission on ‘The Seat Show’ on Net2 TV, Monday, July 19, cautioned members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to stay away from Kweku Baako and investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, claiming that the two had planned the downfall of the party.

“I’m warning the NPP to be careful with Kweku Baako and Anas else they will topple their government. What has he achieved in this country? He moves around and speaks like he knows more than anyone in this world,” the Assin Central MP said while threatening to show a video to back his claim.

The legislator also served a notice that his legal tussle with Kweku Baako will not see an end soon as he believes the charges levelled against him by the journalist holds no water.

It will be recalled that Kweku Baako sued Kennedy Agyapong at the High Court on charges of defamation. The court ruled in Baako's favour but Kennedy Agyapong has appealed the case with a ruling yet to be delivered on the matter.

Without any equivocation, Kennedy Agyapong said he will not make any payment to Baako as he remains convinced that he has a strong defense.

Responding to the allegations that he seeks the downfall of NPP, Kweku Baako in a Facebook post said the accusations meted out by Kennedy Agyapong are only empty rants. According to him, Kennedy Agyapong has no piece of evidence to substantiate his claim.

The veteran journalist further stated that the MP, despite suffering a humiliating defeat at the High Court appears to have “grown some balls” by dragging his name and seemingly attempting to cause enmity between himself and the Akufo-Addo-led government.

Parts of the statement on Facebook read, “After suffering a humiliating defeat at the High Court, and pending the outcome of his weak and incompetent appeal at the Court of Appeal, this man appears to have grown 'some balls' and has re-started spewing the usual ugly noises of allegations of me being involved in corruption and clandestine activities to undermine the Akufo-Addo Administration; similar allegations he proved chronically incompetent and unable to substantiate in the Court of Competent Jurisdiction."

Pending the appeal in court, Baako indicated in the post that he [Baako] is immune to Agyapong’s “useless, ugly and noisy public stunts.” He dared that if truly the Kennedy Agyapong was a man of courage and conviction, he should make his evidence public for all to see.

“I am told he claims he has some "video evidence" of my involvement in some corrupt, illegal and criminal activities. He had none to support his bogus, malicious and mischievous allegations at the High Court. If he is truly a man of COURAGE OF CONVICTION, I challenge him to make his so-called evidence public for all to see and hear!”

Read Kweku Baako’s full post below:

