14 minutes ago

Akwasi Nsiah of the Multimedia Group, has launched a new attack on political leaders in what he described as failure on their part to build a nation of hope for the Ghanaian youth.

According to the Adom TV host, he is troubled over how our young, energetic individuals are leaving the country in search of better opportunities in a foreign land while our political leaders remain undisturbed.

A report by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), has revealed that 24.2 percent of young people between the ages of 15 and 24 were not engaged in education, employment, or training during the third quarter of 2022. This represents 1.5 million individuals in this age group.

The GSS report highlights that more than half of the youth not in education, employment, or training (NEET) are concentrated in the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Eastern, and Central regions.

In 13 out of the 16 regions, over 20 percent of young people were not engaged in productive activities. The Eastern Region has the highest proportion of disengaged youth, with a figure twice that of the Bono Region, which has the lowest proportion.

Speaking on the topic on Monday's Badwam show, Akwasi Nsiah said it was sad and concerning that our leaders have chosen to just think about enhancing their own political fortunes rather than working to create a nation of hope for the next generation.

"Some of us are concerned by the fact that the majority of young people in Ghana want to relocate abroad in search for better lives. We recently learned that our nurses are moving to the UK. If these medical professionals, who have been practicing for more than ten years, move out, who will train the newer nurses, and what type of future are we creating?" He questioned.

Akwasi Nsiah, who appeared distraught over the state in which our youth were fleeing the country, urged the political elite to intervene rather than just concentrating on their own interests and benefiting themselves.

"Now, it seems as though our Ghanaian youth have abandoned their country in despair, unable to find employment or a better future, our political leaders must be terrified you must get headaches over this," he roared.