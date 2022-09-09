3 hours ago

People across the UK and the world are reacting to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

While a carefully-planned timetable of official events will unfold separately, the Queen’s death will have a major impact on daily life in the UK. Most details are to be confirmed, but here is what to expect.

Will there be a bank holiday?

The funeral is expected to be held at Westminster Abbey in about ten or 11 days’ time, with the date to be confirmed by Buckingham Palace. It is likely to be declared a bank holiday, but this will be confirmed by the palace and government.

If a bank holiday is declared, schools will be closed.

It is not yet clear if they will close at all before then. The Department for Education and devolved administrations are expected to issue advice.

Will events be cancelled?

Sporting fixtures scheduled on Friday have largely been cancelled, including football matches in the English Football League and Northern Ireland Football League.

All racing has been postponed by the British Horseracing Authority, and in golf there will be no play at the BMW PGA Championship on Friday.

Stage six of the Tour of Britain cycling race, set to take place on Friday, will not go ahead. And the second day of the Test cricket match between England and South Africa on Friday has been postponed, with no confirmation on whether the rest of the five-day game will take place.

The BBC Proms on Thursday and Friday have been cancelled, along with the Last Night of the Proms on Saturday.

Theatre performances across the UK are expected to continue, observing a minute’s silence. The award ceremony of the Mercury Music Prize was cancelled on Thursday evening after the news was announced.

Will rail and postal strikes go ahead?

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has announced that planned strikes on 15 and 17 September will be cancelled as a mark of respect. The Transport Salaried Staffs Association has also called off planned strikes in September.

Postal strikes on Friday have also been cancelled by the Communication Workers Union (CWU).

Will there be any other memorial services before the funeral?

There will be a remembrance service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, attended by the prime minister and other senior ministers.

Because the Queen died in Scotland, her coffin will lie at rest at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh. The public may be allowed to file past after a few days.

The coffin will then be flown to London, where hundreds of thousands of people will be allowed to file past over a period of four days’ lying in state at Westminster Hall.

The union flag will be flown at half mast on government buildings until the morning after the funeral. Flags will return to full mast for a 24-hour period beginning at 13:00 BST on Saturday to mark the proclamation of Charles as King, before returning to half mast.

On Friday, bells will toll in tribute to the Queen at Westminster Abbey, St Paul’s Cathedral and Windsor Castle. Gun salutes of 96 rounds to mark each year of her life will be fired in Hyde Park and elsewhere.

Source: BBC