3 hours ago

Former National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Yaw Boateng Gyan has slammed his critics for his unflinching support for the former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffour.

According to him, he finds it very strange when some people especially the youth within the party want to cast a slur on his hard earned reputation because he is not on the same path with them.

Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that as an ardent supporter of the party, he has every right to support whoever he feels is more than qualified to lead the party and he does not expect any body to criticize him for that.

"What is wrong if I am anti-John Mahama?" he quizzed, adding that, "you don't expect all of us to support John Mahama and I don't expect you to be insulting me because I don't support your interest. This party was built on the firm believe and ideologies of some people and I expect the youth who are joining and exhibiting loyal support for their parochial interest to respect the elders in the party."

He said some elders of the party have laid back from the main activities of the party because they don't want to suffer the abusive language from the younger ones who have joined the party to enrich themselves.

"The party is gradually losing its grips because of some of these behaviors from the younger ones, and if proper care is not taken, this kind of attitude will disintegrate the party," he said.

He explained the party was formed on the principles of fairness, selflessness, commitment and dedication and that is what a lot of the youth lack today.

"The fact is, not that I did not want anything, but the party imbibed in us the ideology to serve and that is what the current crop of the youth in the party are lacking. They feel they can make it over night when they throw their support and loyalty behind a particular candidate."

"I think it is about time some of us demystify that attitude and thinking by looking for people who believe in the core principle and ideologies of the Jerry John Rawlings formed National Democratic Congress," he added.