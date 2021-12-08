3 hours ago

President and owner of Ghana Premier League side King Faisal, Alhaji Gruzah has sounded a note of caution to Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Razak Abalora about his conduct towards King Faisal forward Mawuli Wayo.

The pair clashed during their match day six clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium resulting in near exchange of fisticuffs.

The often controversial football administrator has told the former WAFA goalkeeper to be careful and never to repeat his poor conduct towards his player after he appeared to have punched him.

"Razak Abalora need to be careful about his attitude because what he did to Mawuli Wayo was bad and he should know that King Faisal and Kotoko is just a verbal war and both teams have good relationship not enemies so he shouldn't have done what he did" he told Light Fm.

Kotoko were beaten 3-2 on Sunday by city neighbours King Faisal in a match day 6 clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Zubairu Ibrahim stole the show on Sunday with a dominant display as he scored thrice to help his side to a 3-2 win against Kumasi Asante Kotoko in their Ghana Premier League match day 6 clash at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Cameroonian import Georges Mfegue scored twice for the porcupine warriors but it was not enough as his side went home empty handed.