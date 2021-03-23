2 hours ago

Joshua Akamba, the National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress has disclosed that it is an objective of the party that Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, does not stay on to declare the result of the 2024 elections.

Akamba said on Neat FM that the party has a task to ensure that the rigging plans of the ruling New Patriotic Party which has Jean Mensa as a key feature is rendered fruitless.

In what could be described as a threat to the EC chair, Akamba said Jean Mensa "will get whatever she is looking for."

Akamba noted that Jean Mensa has exhibited gross incompetence and must not be allowed to officiate another election.

“NPP lost the elections by over 145 seats and turned themselves into armed robbers to change the result. That is why Jean Mensa is not woman enough to come out and tell Ghanaians how Akufo-Addo won the polls. NPP lost in four years but used state institutions to rob the elections.

“NDC must stay focused and put its house in order. This time we have to be stronger at the branch and constituency level to resist the oppressor and make sure that Jean Mensa does not stay to declare the results for the NPP. NDC have a bigger task to make sure that Jean Mensa does not stay there because she is not competent and she is into the bidding for a particular party. Whatever she is looking for, we will make sure that she gets it.”

Akamba also insisted that John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress won the 2020 elections contrary to the ruling by the Supreme Court.

Akamba says the NPP lost the election midway through the first term of the Akufo-Addo administration.

“I totally disagree with the ruling by the Supreme Court. Akufo-Addo came back with lies and deceit so when Ghanaians found out they ignored them. Akufo-Addo lost the election two years into power. I knew the NPP was out of power two years after they came. I didn’t believe NPP was going to have a second chance and that happened.

“There was no issue with the 8-year-cycle. We went to elections and the NPP lost in their first term. I knew the NPP would lose and that motivated me to contest as National Organizer. NPP lost the elections. They only used the system they put in place to rig the elections, ” he said.

Source: Ghanaweb