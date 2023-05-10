1 hour ago

Dr. Kwabena Duffour, flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), filed an interlocutory injunction against the party's upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries slated for Saturday, May 13, 2023.

In papers sighted by GhanaWeb dated May 9, 2023; the suit names five respondents as follows: the General Secretary of the NDC, the Director of the Elections Directorate, fellow flagbearer hopefuls John Dramani Mahama and Kojo Bonsu and the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

According to the writ, the defendants have been commanded to enter their appearance within eight days of being served with the legal documents.

The writ added that failure to comply with the order may result in a judgment being passed in their absence without further notice.

Aside the motion on notice and the statement of claim filed, a number of exhibits are also filed with one of them being a WhatsApp communication with NDC General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey.

The communication is in repect of the failure by the Elections Committee of the party to deliver on its timeline to make the mandated voter list and photo album to be used for the voting available.

Read the April 17, 2023 exchange between Duffuor’s team and Mr. Kwetey:

Team Duffuor: Good Morning

This is to strongly register our disappointment at the Election Committee.

We believe there is a deliberate attempt to either delay or deny Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, DKD the mandated voter list and the photo album.

According to the timetable drawn by the Election Committee the DKD team was to be furnished with the voter list and photo album on the day of successful vetting of the candidate.

As of today, 17th April 2023, 28 days after vetting DKD team has been unsuccessful in taking delivery of these.

We shall forward letter to the Committee to officially register our protest and legal ramifications thereof.

Thanks

Fifi Kwetey: No candidate has an advantage in this matter my brother. All are facing same difficulty.

It is better to have it well done than to rush it and make errors.

I give you 100% assurance that I will not allow this album to be given to one candidate ahead of others.

Not under my watch.



Source: Ghanaweb