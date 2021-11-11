1 hour ago

Bernard Allotey Jacobs says whenever Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia speaks, other people speak in tongues.

According to him, the Vice President is a politician who has something new to offer whenever he steps on the platform to speak and his speech is above the reasoning of the ordinary person.

He said, both President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice do not react to everything that they hear, yet they keep working.

Allotey Jacobs who was contributing to a discussion on Peace FM, Wednesday, November 10 said, “Kwami, the last time I told you that we should give Dr. Bawumia the mandate to rule in 2024. I am so convinced that, he is the new politician on the bloc and whatever he brings up is something new, sometimes above our reasoning.

“Whenever he comes out to speak in public, he is making it for the NPP and again we have a leader [in Bawumia]. You don’t hear anything from the President and the Vice but they are still working. They don’t just talk unnecessarily but as a Vice President, Bawumia whenever he steps on a platform and speaks, then people start speaking in tongues. I am telling you, just watch it.”

He added, “[Bawumia] is an emerging leader so if the wins the flagbearer race of NPP and he is being presented as the Presidential Candidate for the 2024 elections and he wins the elections, there is something new for us in this country.”

Jacobs believes that, the Vice President’s last public lecture at Ashesi University boosted the confidence in Ghanaians.

He claims, people within his area, on that day, gathered before their TV to watch the Vice President like they were watching a football game.

“People were convinced [during his speech] because that is their business…what is important is to underline all that he said and ask ourselves if it is true or false. By so doing, we are separating facts from propaganda,” Allotey Jacobs stressed.