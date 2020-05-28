2 hours ago

Former Kotoko player Samuel Kyere says things went sour when David Duncan was sacked as coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The often controversial player has sung the praises of his former coach as a coach who is not economical with the truth to players and says things as it is.

Kyere says things were never the same when the now Black Stars assistant coach left the porcupine warriors.

"When David Duncan left Kotoko things went bad because If you look at when he came initially in his first game against Medeama at the Kumasi Sports Stadium and next one against Ashgold I was dropped and did'nt make the squad." he told Ashh FM

"He told me at training that If I'm not serious at Kotoko he will not use me at the club, he does not hide anything from players he said it in the full glare of the whole team.

He told me to be serious and break into the team and not expect to get into the team because I came during his time."

"I came to Kotoko as a right back but he used me at a left back but he did'nt bench Amos [Frimpong] for me to play at right back despite Amos being able to play at left back.

He brought me but did'nt care to field me instead of Amos Frimpong we were all able to play at the full back positions.

When I was at the U-20 Amos came to do justify about four times but he was unable to displace me at the right full back position.

I went to the U-20 tournament with Richmond Nketiah in South Africa." he added.

Samuelk Kyere joined Asante Kotoko in 2013/14 season and left the club in 2017.