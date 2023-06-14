1 hour ago

Yaw Adomako Baafi, a former communications director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has refuted a claim by one of the party’s flagbearer hopefuls, Ken Agyapong, that he (Ken) once gave him money to go to the hospital when he was sick.

According to him, the only help Ken gave him when he was sick was to give him a ride from Parliament and buy him lunch.

Speaking in an interview on Wontumi TV on Wednesday, June 6, 2023, Adomako Baafi also stated that it is true that the flagbearer hopeful gave him a car, but the car was part of the vehicles he (Ken) gave to members of the NPP who were helping with the NPP campaign for the 2016 elections.

“He said he gave me money to go to the hospital, that is not true… One thing I’m happy about with brother Kennedy Agyapong is that, when I was sick and had bandages all over my legs, he gave me a ride in his car while others ignored me.

“He once gave me a ride from Parliament and took me to Golden Tulip and got us something to eat. So, I beg my brother; he never gave me money to go to the hospital,” he said in Twi.

He added that “it is true that in 2016, he gave me a car to use for the party’s campaign. But I was not the only person who received a car from him; Stephen Amoah and some other people got some of the cars. So, why is he mentioning only my name?”

What Ken Agyapong said:

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful Kennedy Agyapong has slammed Yaw Adomako Baafi, a former communications director for the party, for allegedly deceiving members of the party.

Speaking to NPP members at the Agortime Ziofe Constituency in the Volta Region over the weekend, Agyapong accused Baafi of deliberately lying to party folks just to gain support for the candidate he is supporting in the NPP flagbearer race.

He said that he bought a car for the former NPP national executive and even gave him money to go to the hospital when he was sick, but today he is spreading lies because of politics.

“You Adomako Baafi… Before the (2016) election, I gave you a Honda pickup. When he was sick, I gave him money to go to the hospital, and today he is supporting a candidate and he is going around peddling lies,” he said.