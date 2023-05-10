3 hours ago

The former president and flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo as a leader who doesn't listen to advice.

According to him, he [John Mahama] has offered good advice to the president on projects and policies, but he refuses to take it.

"I always advise the current president to forge a consensus behind whatever you are doing. When he introduced the free SHS, I said, hold a stakeholder consultation so that you can implement it properly because there are challenges, and since then, they've refused. Today, free SHS is not working properly. When NDC was in office, our children all used to go to school at the same time. Today, when they come back after four weeks, you have to get a teacher and pay the teacher to continue to teach them so they don't forget what they learned in school. And this has all become a challenge," he said.

Mahama added that he told the president to hold a consensus forum to find answers to the country's current economic challenges, but that too, hasn't been heeded.

"Look at the current economic crises we are going through, life has become so hard, and when things were not going well, I advised this president to hold a consensus forum as we did at the Senchi Conference and bring everybody together to have them contribute their little quota so that you will have a fair idea on which way forward you have to go and also to carry the nation along with you. They have since refused to do it," he added.

To him, the NDC is a party that governs by consensus.

"We will govern by consensus to bring all Ghanaians on board with whatever we do. At any one time, we will tell Ghanaians the truth. If Ghanaians know what the truth is, they will understand the challenges the government faces, and they are willing to cooperate. But if you continue to deceive them, things are not going well; instead of telling Ghanaians the truth, they keep blaming Mahama," he reiterated.

The former president has been on a nationwide campaign, meeting with the party's officials and delegates ahead of the upcoming NDC primaries slated for May 13, 2023.