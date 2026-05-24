When the Ward Became a Stage: Funny Face Finds Laughter in His Mental Health Journey

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has done what he does best — turned pain into punchlines — this time drawing on his personal experience receiving psychiatric treatment.

In a candid interview on Joy Prime, the entertainer looked back on his time receiving care at two facilities: the psychiatric unit at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and Pantang Hospital. His well-known face made him an instant celebrity among fellow patients, and it wasn’t long before he became a go-to companion for those looking for conversation and company.

What stuck with him most were the unexpected exchanges he had with other patients — people he playfully described as self-appointed counsellors, despite navigating their own mental health struggles.

He recalled deliberately engaging patients in conversation, finding ways to connect with them and earn their confidence, even when the discussions took unusual turns.

“Imagine someone in a worse state than you showing up to give you life advice,” he said. “There was this guy — after hearing everything I’d been through, he looked at me and said my case was actually more serious than his. Here’s a man who had been in that ward for seven years, feeling sorry for me and handing out wisdom.”

The laughter continued as he described how his attempts to blend in and make others feel heard occasionally backfired. Nurses observing his behaviour began to question whether he was making any real progress.

“I was so intent on making them feel understood that I just went along with everything. We sat on the floor eating food that wasn’t there, having conversations that made absolutely no sense. And the nurses were quietly taking notes, wondering if I was getting any better.”

Funny Face has been open about his mental health battles on several occasions, using humour as both a coping mechanism and a way to chip away at the stigma surrounding psychiatric care.