Personnel of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) have taken to social media to lament broken promises by the Akufo-Addo government.
According to them, the government has failed on its promise to offer them permanent employment.
The personnel have also lamented government’s inability to pay their allowances for the past 3 months.
See some tweets below:
If by mistake u die in #nabco bcos of starvation and inability to afford drugs, the insensitive Ofori Atta will come and tell taxpayers and the whole world that u are permanently employed😂😂 conman.@berlamundi @hughes_onair @tv3_ghana @JoyNewsOnTV
Nana Addo
Commey
Ghanaian
— Abr3waa (@Jasmine_ghanaba) December 12, 2021
Mr. President Nana Addo pay nabco trainees now#NABCO#paynabcotrainees https://t.co/TJR0SE8OwD
— Ernest Papa (@ErnestPapa2) December 11, 2021
Please His Excellency Nana Addo, please honor your promise by making NABCO trainees permanent at their place of work. We can't go home with the experience you have helped us to acquire pic.twitter.com/FErgiq9SPC
— Nana Yaw (@NanaYaw40679354) December 11, 2021
Comments