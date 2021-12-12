3 hours ago

Personnel of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) have taken to social media to lament broken promises by the Akufo-Addo government.

According to them, the government has failed on its promise to offer them permanent employment.

The personnel have also lamented government’s inability to pay their allowances for the past 3 months.

See some tweets below:

If by mistake u die in #nabco bcos of starvation and inability to afford drugs, the insensitive Ofori Atta will come and tell taxpayers and the whole world that u are permanently employed😂😂 conman.@berlamundi @hughes_onair @tv3_ghana @JoyNewsOnTV

— Abr3waa (@Jasmine_ghanaba) December 12, 2021