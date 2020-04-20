1 hour ago

The controversy surrounding the compiling of a new voters' register in Ghana seems not to be ending anytime soon as Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen has indicated the exercise will still take place even in midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Nana Obiri Boahen, nobody cares if the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), chooses to stay indoors during the compilation of the new book.

"And who cares? They can choose to stay indoors and come out to vote on 7th December 2020, and I doubt if they can exercise their franchise. Having failed to register as voter(s), they are are still here worshipping the bloated old register as if this good for nothing voters register can give them victory", he wrote on Facebook.

Nana Obiri Boahen disclosed that starting on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, the Electoral Commission (EC) will organize a worship at the Escape Hotel in Prampram on the much talked about national assignment. To him, compilation of a new voters register in Ghana, is unnegotiable.

"I'm authoritatively informed that the EC is going to organize a workshop at "Escape Hotel", Prampram starting from 22nd April 2020. As for compilation of a new voters register, same is not negotiable", said Obiri Boahen.

The post added: "take it or leave it, whether covid19 or covid20, no body cares, there shall be a new voters register".