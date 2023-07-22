3 hours ago

A Governance and Leadership Expert Expert Professor Enoch Opoku Antwi has said that whether in a private or public enterprise, a person cannot keep such an amount of money at home as the Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah kept at her house.

He believes that keeping such an amount of money at home puts the lives of the person’s family members who live in the same house in danger.

Professor Antwi asked the Minister to step aside and allow for investigations to take place.

“Whether private or public you cannot keep it at home,” he said on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday, July 22.

He added “You put your entire household in danger. If the money is not legitimate that is when people will keep it in the house and we need to investigate the source of the money.”

Meanwhile, Madam Cecilia Dapaah has said that there are inconsistencies in the reports on the millions of Dollars and Euros kept at her home.

In a statement, she said said “There are noticeable inconsistencies between what is being discussed in the public domain and the thrust of the original complaint on the matter.

“I am taking steps to examine the origins of the inconsistencies and will provide a detailed response in the coming days.”

Madam Cecilia Dapaah is said to have kept $1 million, €300,000 and millions of undisclosed Ghana Cedis at home.

These monies were allegedly stolen by two house helps, for which they are standing trial at an Accra Circuit Court.