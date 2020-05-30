3 hours ago

Evelyn Nsiah Asare was on Thursday named as part of a nine member board of directors for Kumasi Asante Kotoko by Manhyia Palace to steer the affairs of the club.

Steva as she is affectionately called in the media circles has vast experience in football having worked in various roles in football especially women football and also with several media houses in Ghana and is also a lecturer at the Sunyani Technical University.

Currently she is the acting head of sports at the Sunyani Technical University where she teaches.

She contested for a position onto the Ghana Football Associations Executive Council on the ticket of women football but lost out to Madam Habiba Atta Forson.

Full Profile below:

Ms. Evelyn Nsiah Asare obtained her Teacher’s Certificate ‘A’ from St. Joseph College of Education, the then St. Joseph Training College (JOSCO).

She obtained a Bachelor of Education in Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Sports (HPERS) degree from the University of Education Winneba (UEW) and an MBA (Logistics and Supply Chain Management) degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

She held various positions prior to her Lecturing Job.

She was the Zonal Physical Education Organizer and District Sports Treasurer in for the Tano District. She was the Vice Chair Person for Brong Ahafo Women Football Association. She was the Assistant coach for the Ghana Under-14 Ladies National team.

She also served as a Branch Manageress for Anointed Electricals Services Limited, Kumasi from where she was recruited by Sunyani Technical University the then Sunyani Polytechnic to join the academic staff as a Lecturer.

Due to her passion for sports she also doubles as the Acting Sports Manageress for the University. She has five (5) scientific publications in procurement and supply chain management to her name.

Her research interest includes but not limited to, sustainable procurement, public procurement, supply chain management and logistics and transportation management. Her interest in journalism cannot be over emphasized, she was a radio presenter and analyst at Fox FM (Kumasi), Assistant Head of Sports at Space FM (Sunyani) and Radio Sports Presenter and Analyst at Kapital Radio (Kumasi).