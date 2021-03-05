27 minutes ago

According reports in the local media, Kumasi Asante Kotoko is close to appointing former Real Madrid youth coach Joaquin Lopez Martinez aka Kiko Lopez as their new trainer.

Kotoko have been without a substantive coach since they parted ways with former player and coach Maxwell Konadu in December last year.

Currently the porcupine warriors have officially installed Abdulai Gazale as their coach while every day duties are carried out by coach Johnson Smith.

The management of the club have been impressed with the work done so far by the current technical team but believe they need an upgrade.

According to sources that club have been in talks with the former ES Setif Sporting Director to take charge of the team in the coming days.

The 49 year old Montpellier born Spanish has in the past coached Tunisian side Olympique de Baja, Bahrain U17 and U19 national teams.

He holds a UEFA Pro License and was named coach of lower tier Spanish side Club Deportivo Torrevieja in 2018.

The Spaniard in a recent interview with Maverick Sports admitted that he would like to work in Ghana.

“I like Ghana and I am very interested to work in Ghana with a club in the first division,”

It remains unclear what the fate of current handlers Abdulai Gazale and Johnson Smith when he does take over the club.