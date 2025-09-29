1 hour ago

Quite recently, Kennedy Agyepong's campaign message and strategy has been to incite delegates against his main opponent Dr. Bawumia, alleging that some officials within the latter's campaign team, while in government resorted to "Adidigya" a political lexicon which would literally translate as 'ate alone' (or selfishness) at the detriment of the grassroots.

He also alleges that, these 'Adidigya' officials even demanded bribes from party people for consideration for employment, scholarships etc. and therefore he is unable to wrap his head around the fact that these same people are traversing the country to solicit votes of delegates for the upcoming presidential primaries.

Interestingly, Mr. Agyapong, who claims to be the only candidate who would ensure that party people got their fair share of the cake in a future NPP government could not name a single official belonging to Dr. Bawumia's camp who demanded monies from party people to offer help -- a clear indication of an obvious untruth. It should be trite to him that these kind of emotional blackmail tactics (which he got away with in the last primaries) will not go unchecked this time round.

KEN'S CAMPAIGN TEAM

First, one has to look at the composition of Ken Agyapong's main campaign team. Majority, if not all were appointees in the erstwhile Akufo-Addo government --- whose actions and inactions the caused great pain among the grassroots, and by extension disaffection for the government.

SPECIFICS

Among his team are: Kwaku Asoma-Chremeh, a former Minister for Lands, Forestry and Natural resources; Alfred Obeng a former CEO of BOST; Abena Osei Asare, former Deputy Minister of Finance; Aboagye Gyedu a former Deputy Minister of Health and later MD of VALCO; Ernest owusu Bempah, then Head of Corporate Communications at Ghana Gas; and Stephen Amoah (Stika) a former Deputy Finance Minister; kwaku kwarteng, a Deputy Finance.

Others include Charles Bissue, former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM); Rocky Obeng, former Western North Regional Minister; Kwasi Kwarteng, former Spokesperson at the Ministry of Education; Alex Ampaabeng, a former Deputy Minister of Finance; Lawrence Agyinsam, former CEO of Ghana Eximbank, just to mention a few.

As if that is not enough, Ken Agyapong's wife was Board Chairman at Ghana Shippers Authority for 8 consecutive years --- during which period she benefitted from a life-changing contracts worth hundreds of millions of Ghana Cedis -- contracts that could have gone to many party people.

To add insult to injury, the chief protagonist championing the so-called Adidigya syndrome,

Kennedy Agyepong himself was Board Chairman of Ghana Gas, and beneficiary of multiple public contracts worth millions of US Dollars. In fact, as late as December 2024, he [Ken Agyapong] received payments of more then 600 million cedis from just one such contract.

So, when he and his team pontificate 'adidigya' to create a mischievous impression as though they never benefited from the last regime, treat them with contempt because they're being untruthful. Need I remind Ken Agyapong of the number of NPP duly qualified staff who were summarily dismissed from VALCO by his campaign team member Aboagye Gyedu; the issue of now infamous contaminated fuel scandal at BOST under Alfred Obeng which embarrassed the government at the time; Ernest Owusu Bempah's reckless conduct at Ghana Gas -- demanding s** for jobs; Kwaku Asoma-Cheremeh's wanton disrespect for party structures and alleged involvement in Galamsey, amongst others?

In fact, I have intercepted the list of contracts awarded to Kennedy Agyapong from just 2017 to 2024, and if push comes to shove, I shall be compelled to publish same to cure their deliberate mischief and disregard for truth.

From the foregoing facts I have laid bare, the begging question then is, which people got the big positions and engaged in Adidigya, and/or dubious acts which cost the NPP in the last elections? Indeed, the answer is not far; NPP delegates should look no further than Kennedy Agyapong and his team.

Lastly, I challenge Mr. Agyapong to also name the person/s from Dr. Bawumia's camp who he claims attempted to offer him USD $800 million to step down from the last primary in 2023.

NB: This is not an attack, but factual accounts! I do not intend writing about other candidates, but where a false narrative to pushed, I would be compelled to set records straight.

Sir-Obama Pokuase

No. 345 Baobab Street