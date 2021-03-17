2 hours ago

Come 27th March 2021, some personalities in Ghana’s arts and entertainment industry will be awarded for excelling in their various fields of endeavour.

The Entertainment Achievement Awards will celebrate these entertainers and entertainment industry players who have distinguished themselves in the practice of their art during the 2020 eligibility year.

Among the categories being considered for awards is the Best Female Artiste of the Year. Nominated in this year’s category are Adina, Diana Hamilton, Sista Afia, Wendy Shay and Eno Barony.

Adina

Adina, in 2020 explored her potentials by releasing her maiden album titled ‘Araba’, after years of many successful singles. Touted by many as a masterpiece, the album has songs like ‘Why’, ‘Jeje’, ‘Daddy’s Little Girl’, ‘Hyedzen’, among others. In February 2020, she performed at Kuami Eugene’s Fadama Concert. She also staged a performance at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. She also held her own virtual concert in the year under review.

Sista Afia

Sista Afia is one of the female artistes who dazzled music lovers with their versatility in 2020. She did that when she drifted from her usual style of singing and joined the female ‘beef triangle’ that occurred between herself, Eno Barony, and Freda Rhymz. Sista Afia released songs like ‘You Got Nerves’, ‘Paper’, ‘Party, Sika, and others. She performed at Sarkodie’s ‘Blacklove’ and ‘Rapperholic Concerts’.

Eno Barony

In the female ‘beef triangle’, Eno Barony who is known for her exceptional rap prowess got a lot of admiration from music lovers while she trounced the others with her rap dexterity. She got so much love that people even thought she would win Best Rapper Awards at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. Eno, who recently released her EP titled ‘Ladies First’ performed at Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Ghana Music Awards USA, among others.

Wendy Shay

Since her entry into the Ghanaian music scene about three years ago, Wendy Shay has been consistent in releasing hit songs. She has also been able to stay relevant as far as ‘talkability’ is concerned. In 2020, in spite of the coronavirus pandemic, she hosted her Survival Virtual Concert, performed at the ‘Di Asa’ finale, and other shows.

Diana Hamilton

The only gospel musician on the list, Diana was one of the few gospel musicians who made a lot of impact in the music space in 2020. Songs like ‘W’asem’, ‘Nyansaboakwa Nayme’, ‘Adom’ from her, became the toast of most gospel lovers and events. She held a virtual Experience Concert in Kumasi in March and also got featured to minister at a couple of events.

So who wins this coveted slot at the maiden edition of the Entertainment Achievement Awards?

To vote for the Best Female Artiste, visit the Entertainment Achievement Awards website, http://entertainmentachievementawards.com/vote.

The Entertainment Achievement Awards aims at leading the way in sanitising and transforming Ghana’s entertainment scene, in a bid to create artistic products that can firmly compete on any global stage.

The scheme covers areas such as sports, music, film, fashion, photography, media, comedy, among others.

It is powered by Citi FM and Citi TV, and sponsored by Good Day Energy Drink.

Citinewsroom