1 hour ago

NPP Presidential aspirant and MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has disclosed how Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, member of the Parliament for the Effutu constituency in the Central Region, lost out on a ministerial position.

Speaking on a live radio interview on Cape-Coast-based Kastle FM, Mr Agyapong disclosed that Afenyo-Markin was refused the position due to an issue he had with an agriculture bank as he was rejected by the president and the position was handed over to Mavis Hawa Koomson.

“We were fighting for Alex Markin to get the ministerial position. But there was an issue with him involving agric bank. The president didn't even want to hear his name. So the most senior after Alex Markin was Hawa Koomson, and we got the position for her,” he said.

Kennedy Agyapong further emphasized his stance, claiming that he was responsible for major initiatives endorsed by Hawa Koomson, who is the current minister for fisheries. He insisted that without his backing, she would never have been able to claim any political position as no one would listen to her.

“How would Hawa Koomson, who was based in the central region have gotten such a position. I was the one who created special initiatives for her. Anyone who is being considered for a ministerial position has to go through me,” He said.

He continued “Are you saying Hawa Koomson could launch campaigns in the Central Region without me? Who will listen to her?” he questioned.

The New Patriotic Party is currently gearing up to select its official flagbearer who would represent the party for the presidential seat in the 2024 general elections to be held in December 2024.

Kennedy Agyapong is competing against vice-president Mahumudu Bawumia, former Minister for Agriculture Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai Nimo.

The NPP is expected to hold its national delegates conference on November 4 to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.

