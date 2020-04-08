3 hours ago

Shatta Wale has gone bananas on Reggie Rockstone for schooling him on his legacy of institutionalizing Hip Life music in Ghana.

It all started when Shatta Wale speaking during an interview today, said he blames the Ghanaian legend for introducing rap in the country for people like Sarkodie to be riding on it today to do certain things he classifies as disappointing.

“I blame Reggie Rockstone for even bringing rap to Ghana because he himself, he has not made an impact with rap,” Shatta Wale said” In reply, Reggie Rockstone reminded Shatta Wale that he is also started as a rapper during his days as Bandana. Talking about his impact, Reggie also recounted how with his rap prowess he was able to fetch international collaborations.

The 55-year-old also made it known that a lot of the relevant musicians right now are all rappers apart from Stonebwoy who is a dancehall act. However, Reggie’s comment has only appeared to have angered Shatta Wale who decided to rain insults on him during a Facebook live video.

In an excerpt of the video, furious Shatta Wale is heard questioning Reggie Rockstone on why he still staying in his father’s house, whilst he (Shatta Wale) has bought so many houses.

pulse.com